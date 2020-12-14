Hillsborough County leaders look to help businesses enforce countywide mask mandate

Starting Monday, code enforcement officers will begin visiting businesses to educate owners about their responsibilities during the pandemic.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout the state of Florida and in the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County leaders are looking to further curb the spread of COVID-19 in local businesses.

Starting Monday, members of the Hillsborough County Code Enforcement will start visiting local businesses during weekdays to educate owners and management on their responsibilities under the countywide face covering ordinance.

Code enforcement officers will note how businesses are complying with the ordinance, give educational materials and post signs and/or distribute masks if needed.

"The pro-active measures are designed to help stop community transmission of COVID-19 coronavirus by emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing," county leaders wrote in a release.

Under the county's face mask ordinance, local businesses are required to:

Post signage on all public entrances indicating face coverings must be worn inside unless an exemption if applicable

Require all employees to wear a face covering unless an exemption is applicable

Ask customers not wearing face coverings to do so

Make regular reminder announcements to patrons and employees that face coverings must be worn (if the business is equipped with a public announcement system)

For more information, click here.

Back in September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fine collections for people who violated local mask rules. However, the same doesn't apply to local businesses, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

