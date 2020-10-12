Here's which Hillsborough County libraries are handing out masks

People can take up to two masks for themselves and can also request face coverings for immediate family members not present.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County leaders will be giving out free, reusable cloth face coverings to people Thursday at libraries across the area.

County leaders say masks will be given out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Saturday starting on Dec. 10.

People can take up to two masks for themselves and can also request face coverings for immediate family members not present.

In Hillsborough County, a mandate stating face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions, remains in effect.

The county will also be allowing small businesses to request a one-time quantity of 100 face coverings, while supplies last. Requests can be sent to this email.

Here are locations where masks may be picked up in the lobbies of the libraries:

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Blvd. in Tampa

Blvd. in Tampa Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave. in Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave. in Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Blvd. in Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

Town N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Ste. 120 in Tampa

Here are curbside pickup locations:

78th St Community Library, 7625 Palm River Road in Tampa

Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Community Library, 13619 N. 22nd St. in Tampa

Austin Davis Public Library, 17808 Wayne Road in Odessa

Brandon Regional Library, 619 Vonderburg Drive in Brandon

Charles J. Fendig Public Library, 3909 W. Neptune St. in Tampa

James J. Lunsford Law Library, 701 E. Twiggs St. in Tampa

John F. Germany Public Library, 900 N. Ashley Drive in Tampa

Lutz Branch Library, 101 W. Lutz-Lake Fern Road in Lutz

Port Tampa City Library, 4902 W. Commerce St. in Tampa

Riverview Branch Library, 10509 Riverview Drive in Riverview

Ruskin Branch Library, 26 Dickman Drive SE in Ruskin

Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road in Seffner

Seminole Heights Branch Library, 4711 Central Ave. in Tampa

Thonotosassa Branch Library, 10715 Main St. in Thonotosassa

West Tampa Branch Library, 2312 W. Union St. in Tampa

County leaders ask people who are choosing the curbside pickup option to text or call the library when they get there and a staff member will bring the face-covering outside.

What other people are reading right now:

