Here's which Hillsborough County libraries are handing out masks

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County leaders will be giving out free, reusable cloth face coverings to people Thursday at libraries across the area.
County leaders say masks will be given out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Saturday starting on Dec. 10.
People can take up to two masks for themselves and can also request face coverings for immediate family members not present.
In Hillsborough County, a mandate stating face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions, remains in effect.
The county will also be allowing small businesses to request a one-time quantity of 100 face coverings, while supplies last. Requests can be sent to this email.
Here are locations where masks may be picked up in the lobbies of the libraries:
- Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico
- C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Blvd. in Tampa
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave. in Tampa
- Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave. in Tampa
- Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa
- North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Blvd. in Tampa
- New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa
- SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin
- Town N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Ste. 120 in Tampa
Here are curbside pickup locations:
- 78th St Community Library, 7625 Palm River Road in Tampa
- Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Community Library, 13619 N. 22nd St. in Tampa
- Austin Davis Public Library, 17808 Wayne Road in Odessa
- Brandon Regional Library, 619 Vonderburg Drive in Brandon
- Charles J. Fendig Public Library, 3909 W. Neptune St. in Tampa
- James J. Lunsford Law Library, 701 E. Twiggs St. in Tampa
- John F. Germany Public Library, 900 N. Ashley Drive in Tampa
- Lutz Branch Library, 101 W. Lutz-Lake Fern Road in Lutz
- Port Tampa City Library, 4902 W. Commerce St. in Tampa
- Riverview Branch Library, 10509 Riverview Drive in Riverview
- Ruskin Branch Library, 26 Dickman Drive SE in Ruskin
- Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road in Seffner
- Seminole Heights Branch Library, 4711 Central Ave. in Tampa
- Thonotosassa Branch Library, 10715 Main St. in Thonotosassa
- West Tampa Branch Library, 2312 W. Union St. in Tampa
County leaders ask people who are choosing the curbside pickup option to text or call the library when they get there and a staff member will bring the face-covering outside.
