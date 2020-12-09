x
Hillsborough County

Have you seen Joseph? Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man

Joseph Cutrono, 75, was last seen leaving his home around 11:30 a.m. on September 11 for a medical appointment in Oldsmar.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing elderly man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph Cutrono, 75, who was last seen leaving his home around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 for a medical appointment in Oldsmar. 

At the time, Cutrono was driving a black Jeep Compass with a Florida licenses plate of U79VJ. Deputies say he has not been seen since.

Relatives told the sheriff's office that Cutrono is insulin-dependent and does not have his medication with him. They also noted he could be suffering from the early stages of undiagnosed dementia, according to a release. 

Anyone who finds Cutrono or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

