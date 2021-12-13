Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing man

Anyone with information about his disappearance should call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a missing man who is considered endangered.

Sandy Crespo Perez, 33, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a family member's home near the intersection of E Waters Avenue and N Florida Avenue, the agency said.

Investigators said Crespo Perez was last known to be driving a white 2017 Buick Enclave with Florida license plate JNGH02. Authorities are not sure which direction he was driving.