Search underway for missing siblings in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for two siblings who haven't been seen since Wednesday.
Joshua Robinson, 13, and his sister, Isabelle Dwyer, 11, were last seen around 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the Valrico area. Investigators believe they're sleeping in an older model brown Chevy pick-up truck with Ohio license plates.
Authorities say they have been unable to find their guardian to make sure they're OK.
"Our detectives are seeking the public's help locating these two children," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "It's been almost 24 hours since the last time they were seen, so I'm urging anyone and everyone to be on the lookout for these kids who could be in the Valrico or Riverview areas."
Anyone with information is being asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
