Sheriff: Woman goes missing without phone, wallet, car keys

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.
Ruth Morales, 64, was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 1.
Investigators say she walked out of her home on San Casa Place in Tampa, leaving behind her phone, wallet and car keys.
"Our deputies are in the area she was last seen actively looking for Ms. Morales," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a media alert. "We believe Ms. Morales is on foot and hopefully someone will spot her and call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."
Morales is described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with brown hair.
If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
- Florida reports record 10,109 new coronavirus cases in one day
- Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? Jeffrey Epstein associate arrested
- 1 suspect kills self, ex-wife of former soldier in custody in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood says
- USF president 'deeply troubled' by sexual violence accusations on campus
- Have you ever thought about how fireworks get their color? It's all science!
- Everything to know about the new St. Pete Pier opening, including how to get a reservation
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter