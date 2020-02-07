x
Sheriff: Woman goes missing without phone, wallet, car keys

Deputies have been searching the area around her home.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Ruth Morales, 64, was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 1.

Investigators say she walked out of her home on San Casa Place in Tampa, leaving behind her phone, wallet and car keys.

"Our deputies are in the area she was last seen actively looking for Ms. Morales," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a media alert. "We believe Ms. Morales is on foot and hopefully someone will spot her and call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

Morales is described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with brown hair.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

