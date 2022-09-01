Hillsborough County sees increase in mosquito-borne disease activity | Here's how you can protect yourself

diseases, such as Mosquito-borne, was found in two horses, which increases the risk of transmission to humans, health officials say.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — We all don't like them, but it's important to protect yourself when it comes to mosquitoes, especially if these insects can spread certain diseases.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory on Tuesday after two horses were found to have Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a disease created by mosquitoes.

The recent detection increases the risk of the disease to transmit among people, health officials say.

The Department of Health-Hillsborough said in a news release that people living in the county or those visiting should take basic precautions to decrease the risk of being bit by mosquitoes.

One key way to remember when it comes to protection from these insects is to "drain and cover," health officials say.

People are encouraged to drain water from house gutters, garbage cans, pool covers, buckets, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where water can be collected to stop the insects from multiplying.

Also, old pots, bottles, tires broken appliances and other items not being used need to be discarded. Birdbaths and pet water bowls should be emptied and cleaned at least twice a week. Cars and boats must be protected with tarps that do not gather water and swimming pools must be kept in good condition and chlorinated, health officials say.

Covering your skin with clothing or repellent is also a crucial way to help prevent being bit by a mosquito, the news release mentioned. Wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves may be necessary for those who work in areas where mosquitoes are heavily present.

Mosquito repellent is also an efficient way to be safer from insects and it must be applied to bare skin and cloth. Health officials say repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-Undecanone and IR3535 are effective. For children younger than two months, mosquito netting can be used to protect them.

People are encouraged to check and repair screens on doors and windows to make sure no flying insects can sneak into the house. They should be closed and it's a good idea to use air conditioning when possible, the health department says.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Control and Department of Health-Hillsborough say they will continue to monitor Eastern Equine Encephalitis within the area and conduct prevention efforts.