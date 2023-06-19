Search for next Hillsborough County Schools superintendent to begin Tuesday

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis announced his resignation on Thursday with plans to officially step down on July 14.

TAMPA, Fla. — The search for a new Hillsborough County superintendent is set to begin Tuesday, less than a week after Addison Davis announced his resignation.

Davis informed the school board and other leaders of his decision Thursday morning with plans to officially step away from the role on July 14.

While the superintendent did not say what his next steps were, he mentioned an opportunity to return to northeast Florida to "build the next chapter of my career." Davis previously served as chief of schools in Duval County and superintendent in neighboring Clay County.

As for Hillsborough County, leaders say everything will be business as usual until a replacement is found.

"We have a great chief of schools, we have a great chief of staff, we have many, many great leaders in our district and I feel like our district will continue to thrive and do very well," School Board Chair Nadia Combs said.

She explained that the district plans to name an interim superintendent while the official search is ongoing.

"We do have options internally and externally. That is not going to be an issue," Combs said. "And the wonderful thing about superintendent is he is leaving on great terms, so he is going to work side by side."

News of Davis' departure came just one day after the school district's deputy superintendent, Terrence Connor, was named as Sarasota County Schools' new superintendent.

It also comes amid divisive talks of boundary changes that could impact thousands of students. Just a couple of years ago, Hillsborough County was in danger of its finances being taken over by the state after budget woes.

In 2021, the school district said half of its failing schools improved to a "C" or higher grade.