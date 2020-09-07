Hillsborough County opening eighth coronavirus testing site

This new site will also provide Friday evening and Saturday appointments.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is expanding its testing capabilities by opening its eighth public testing site in Town 'n' Country.

The new site was announced during the county's Emergency Policy Group meeting Thursday.

Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley announced that the county will be partnering with Tampa Family Health Centers to open the location. He added the new site allows for Hillsborough to expand testing coverage to the western part of the county.

This new site will also provide Friday evening and Saturday appointments.

More information about the new site is still to come once the ability to an appointment is available. This test site, like the others, will be free to residents

A full list of testing locations can be found at HCFLGov.net/CovidTesting, or by calling (888) 513-6321 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

