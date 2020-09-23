'Operation Skimmer Sweep' leads to the discovery of dozens of skimmers at Hillsborough gas stations

Over the course of a three-day operation, teams inspected 440 gas stations for skimmers.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A three-day, multi-agency operation, led to the detection of 31 gas pump skimmers in Hillsborough County.

The operation took place between Sept. 14-16, 2020 and involved the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Agriculture and the Tampa Police Department.

"Operation Skimmer Sweep," included the inspection of 13,612 gas pumps across 440 gas stations in Hillsborough County.

In a release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says each individual gas pump was opened and examined. Teams found and removed a total of 31 skimmers.

"Our detectives are proactively taking steps to protect the citizens and those visiting us here in Hillsborough County," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

One person, 41-year-old Lester Echemendiaha Tapia, been arrested and charged with possession of a skimming device, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards and fraudulent possession of personal identification information.

All skimmers were impounded and sent to HCSO's evidence section for possible identification of others who may have placed them on the pumps through fingerprints.

The operation also looked into gas station ADA compliance. Of the 232 gas stations inspected, the sheriff's office says 92 were not in compliance. Each will be receiving warning letters ahead of re-inspections in the coming weeks.

At this time, the sheriff's office does not believe anyone's personal information was compromised but urged anyone who feels as if their information was to call 813-247-8200 or file a report online through www.teamhcso.com.

