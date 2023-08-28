Hillsborough County orders evacuation ahead of Idalia

TAMPA, Fla. — An evacuation order has been issued by Hillsborough County leaders for Zone A, including all low-lying areas, mobile and manufactured homes starting at 2 p.m. Monday because of Tropical Storm Idalia.
People are asked to leave for their safety.
County officials recommend that all residents in evacuation Zone A do the following:
1) Gather all persons living in your household.
2) Gather all pets.
3) Gather and take only critical items including important papers and essential medications.
4) Turn off all appliances and lights in your home.
5) Lock your home when you leave.
You are encouraged to evacuate to the home of a friend or family member outside of the evacuation area.
As a last resort, emergency shelters are available. You can find shelter information at HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.
