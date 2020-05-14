Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation summer camps canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The county said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of kids and their families.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation 2020 summer camp programs have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

"The decision was made to protect the safety of children, their families, and Parks & Recreation staff who lead the camps. The closures align with a decision this week by Hillsborough County Public Schools to cancel in-person summer classes," the county wrote in a news release.

The county says parents who pre-registered their kids fill receive a full refund for the sessions they paid for.

Hillsborough County's summer programming typically began the first week of June and ran in a series of two-week sessions during the summer.

To fill the void, the county said it will be developing virtual programming to engage and educate kids through the summer months.

Parents can visit the county's website for additional information.