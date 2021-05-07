x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County office phone lines experiencing 'service interruption'

You'll need to head online to reach the county while the issue is being fixed.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Heads up, Hillsborough County residents. If you're trying to reach the county office and haven't been able to get through-- it's not just you. 

The county says its office is experiencing a "service interruption" involving its phone lines and is actively working to resolve the issue.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," the county wrote in a tweet. 

In the meantime, anyone looking to contact the office can head online to the county's "At Your Service" customer service center for assistance. 

