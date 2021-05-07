Hillsborough County office phone lines experiencing 'service interruption'

You'll need to head online to reach the county while the issue is being fixed.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Heads up, Hillsborough County residents. If you're trying to reach the county office and haven't been able to get through-- it's not just you.

The county says its office is experiencing a "service interruption" involving its phone lines and is actively working to resolve the issue.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," the county wrote in a tweet.

In the meantime, anyone looking to contact the office can head online to the county's "At Your Service" customer service center for assistance.

Heads up, Hillsborough.



Our team is aware of a service interruption involving Hillsborough County phone lines. As we work to find a solution and fix the issue, residents may still visit https://t.co/uULDA4I5X1.



We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/vDAqceJ1MN — #CrushCOVIDHC (@HillsboroughFL) May 7, 2021