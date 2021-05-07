Hillsborough County office phone lines experiencing 'service interruption'

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Heads up, Hillsborough County residents. If you're trying to reach the county office and haven't been able to get through-- it's not just you.
The county says its office is experiencing a "service interruption" involving its phone lines and is actively working to resolve the issue.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," the county wrote in a tweet.
In the meantime, anyone looking to contact the office can head online to the county's "At Your Service" customer service center for assistance.
