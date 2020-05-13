Hillsborough schools to announce plans for its summer classes

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis says the plan will come out Wednesday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — School's almost out for the summer! And as the school year wraps up, Hillsborough County Public Schools has a plan for its summer classes.

Superintendent Addison Davis says she will have more about the school district's plan Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

Florida schools moved to distance learning in mid-March to help limit the spread of COVID-19. In April, Governor Ron DeSantis ordered schools to continue distance learning though the rest of the school year.

This is a developing story. 10News will bring you more information when it becomes available.

What other people are reading right now: