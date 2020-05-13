Hillsborough schools to announce plans for its summer classes

TAMPA, Fla. — School's almost out for the summer! And as the school year wraps up, Hillsborough County Public Schools has a plan for its summer classes.
Superintendent Addison Davis says she will have more about the school district's plan Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
Florida schools moved to distance learning in mid-March to help limit the spread of COVID-19. In April, Governor Ron DeSantis ordered schools to continue distance learning though the rest of the school year.
This is a developing story. 10News will bring you more information when it becomes available.
What other people are reading right now:
- Man charged with manslaughter in 2-month-old's death
- Pre-season tropical development possible this weekend
- Another round of stimulus checks? President Trump says 'we're talking about that'
- Where is my stimulus check? 20 million Americans still waiting for relief
- Today is your last chance to submit your direct deposit info for a stimulus check
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter