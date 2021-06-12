Tampa man killed in Hillsborough County red light crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa man was killed in a crash overnight involving a tractor-trailer, Florida troopers said.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on State Road 60 at Turkey Creek Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Troopers say the 30-year-old man was heading south on Turkey Creek Road when he ran a red light and crashed into a semi-truck. He was thrown from his car and was seriously hurt.
The man, whose name was not released, died after being taken to an area hospital.
He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.
