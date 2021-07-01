The video will be shown to middle and high school students to educate them on the warning signs of human trafficking.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Public Schools on Thursday unveiled a joint PSA highlighting the dangers and warning signs of human trafficking.

The PSA is a two-an-a-half minute video featuring Sheriff Chad Chronister and Superintendent Addison Davis, along with student actors. It aims to teach students how to protect themselves and their peers and where to go for help.

Human trafficking has been a recent issue in the Tampa Bay area, with six people arrested and charged just last year in Hillsborough County.

The sheriff's office is also on high-alert, as Super Bowl LV draws closer because HCSO says the demand for commercial sex increases drastically at any large event. Deputies will be taking preventative steps by monitoring for signs of human trafficking in chat rooms, massage parlors, and hotels known for illicit activity.

"One of our largest areas of focus is prevention through education, which is why our partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools is so important," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Students and parents, please take this opportunity to understand that human trafficking is a real issue that affects our community."

Watch the PSA below:

