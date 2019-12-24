DOVER, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on I-4 in Monday night in Dover.
Troopers say, around 8:45 p.m. near Branch Forbes Road, someone fired a gun at a VW Jetta driven by a 38-year-old Tampa man. He was not injured.
The shooter is described as a white man with facial hair, who was driving a maroon-colored pickup truck, likely a Toyota Tacoma.
Anyone with information is asked to call 813-558-1800.
Florida Highway Patrol
What other people are reading right now:
- NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019
- 'I was a victim': Tampa radio host wants to make sure you don’t fall for this scam
- 'Someone is going to die!': Bay Area teacher takes job in retail after second attack by student
- Man finds note saying his missing dog was killed
- Florida might crack down on online sales tax – and that could cost you
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter
T