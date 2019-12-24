DOVER, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on I-4 in Monday night in Dover.

Troopers say, around 8:45 p.m. near Branch Forbes Road, someone fired a gun at a VW Jetta driven by a 38-year-old Tampa man. He was not injured.

The shooter is described as a white man with facial hair, who was driving a maroon-colored pickup truck, likely a Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-558-1800.

Florida Highway Patrol

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

T