Hillsborough County School Board moves forward with boundary changes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board voted to pass boundary changes on Tuesday night.

“We had 23 schools that were very overutilized which is 110% or more or very underutilized which is 60% or less,” Superintendent Addison Davis said.

The superintendent’s plan fully repurposes six schools and partially repurposes four within the district.

If the plan passes, more than 15,000 students will be impacted by the new boundaries. There will be a second and final vote on the boundary plans on June 6.

“While the board made the decision last night for the first reading to approve it, it gives us one calendar year for our parents to start engaging in their current new boundary,” Davis explained.

District officials say they believe this will save the district more than 13 million dollars each year.

“My aspirations are to work through the board and put all those funds into employee compensation if we can,” Davis said when 10 Tampa Bay asked what he hopes the district will do with that money.

When it comes to questions about bus transportation, Davis says the district has already been preparing for that.

10 Tampa Bay also asked the superintendent about how this will impact students who walk to school.