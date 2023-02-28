Board set to vote on proposed changes to school boundary lines in Hillsborough County

A special board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board could vote Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that would change school boundary lines and in turn where thousands of students attend school in the Tampa Bay area's largest school district.

The district has been exploring rezoning plans, aiming to better utilize buildings, make classrooms less crowded and create financial stability over the next 5 years.

Over the past couple of months, the district unveiled four possible scenarios for re-drawing boundary lines, some met with swift criticism from parents during public meetings over how it would impact their kids and property values.

A special board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning for public comment and the first reading of the recommendation put forward by HCPS Superintendent Addison Davis.

Davis’ plan, which was revised after public meetings last week, would impact more than 15,000 students, change boundary lines for 103 schools, fully repurpose or close six schools, and in turn save the district $13.5 million a year.

However, school board members remain divided over the proposals. Some board members are calling for a delay to gather more input.

The superintendent's proposal is a hybrid between three other options presented by consultants. The changes would take place in phases with most beginning in 2024.

On Tuesday, school board members could vote to move forward with Davis’ recommendation, setting up a final vote for March 9.

Though at a workshop session earlier this month, some board members voiced their concerns the proposal doesn’t save the district enough money, others are worried it disproportionately impacts minority families.