1 person hurt in crash with Hillsborough County school bus; no children injured

The crash happened at the crossroads of East Fletcher and Livingston avenues.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A school bus crash left a driver with injuries Wednesday afternoon in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office dispatch reports.

According to dispatch, children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no kids were injured. They are on their way home now from Muller Elementary, a spokesperson added.

The driver of the other car was reportedly injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.