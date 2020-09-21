Cuts coming to Hillsborough County Schools

Superintendent Addison Davis sent out an email over the weekend informing parents that cuts would be happening across the district.

TAMPA, Fla. — In an email to parents on Saturday, Superintendent Addison Davis said that there would be cuts to many of the 250 schools across Hillsborough County.

With attendance, down and money going towards COVID-19 protective equipment, the district is preparing to change staffing and the allocation of resources.

Part of the issue is that student enrollment is down from what the district projected, by about 7,000 students. And of course, there are students in the district that chose virtual school.

Parents like Dr. Anne Lenz are worried about what happens when some of those students return to the classrooms.

“So if you cut those open positions or those under allocated classrooms, what happens when those students are ready to come back to school?"

When it comes to making cuts, the district has said it will look at active vacancies and retirements first. Superintendent Davis has been meeting with principals to make such decisions.

Nonetheless, parents are worried what more changes, to an already complicated school year, could do to their children.

“They're finally feeling stable and at home again," Dr. Lenz said. "And to have that shift, as far as the schedule change, or a loss of a teacher is just more disruption for our children who are already feeling, you know, constantly uncertain about how things are going to go.”

The district has made it clear that existing programs such as music, art, physical education, and advanced coursework, will not be cut. The district has also said that changes will be made over the course of two years.

Dr. Lenz is aiming to rally support around teachers and school programs with her petition. In less than 12 hours, it garnered over 2,000 signatures.

She says her frustration is not aimed entirely at the school district.

“This is all coming from the state down. The issue is that we are underfunded altogether," Dr. Lenz said. “We have been waiting for better funding in Florida for public education for years. And the answer is not cut more, the answer is fund more.”

