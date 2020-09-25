Hillsborough Schools Citizen Oversight Committee discusses budget, project progress

Specifically, the progress of projects related to the $131 million a year generated by the half penny sales tax.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough Schools Citizen Oversight Committee met Friday morning to discuss school improvement projects, specifically those related to the $131 million a year generated by the half-penny sales tax.

"We have a multiple security projects that are now complete including having glass wall protectors in certain buildings," Hillsborough County Public Schools chief of operations Chris Farkas said. "We are also the largest district to change all the filters to have MERV-13 filters in every school," he said.

The committee reviewed its current budget at the beginning of the meeting and says, so far, it is on track financially to hit its project completion goals.

"Our July check is $8.7 million," Farkas said, "For reference, on July of 2019 the check was for $9 million so we've only seen a decrease of 3.2% which isn't significant to knock us off track."

So far, the district has collected $67 million of the $131 million and says despite that increase in funding coming in, the district still has $800 million of work to do to revamp all the work that needs to be done in the schools. While it's an incredibly high number, keep in mind, the Hillsborough County School District is the third-largest in Florida and eighth largest in the nation to help put that cost into perspective.

"I see too many of our high needs schools still with rust and unsatisfactory water fountains and with restrooms that have mold in them," Hillsborough County School Board member Lynn Gray said. "We need to keep working toward our goal of solving these unsatisfactory conditions for students."

The committee also addressed wanting to make sure diverse companies are included in those selected to do school upgrades. Other projects in the works include the Panic Alert system that goes live on Sept. 28.

"Every employee will get a card to wear around their neck and activate if they see a man with a gun. It will send law enforcement their location so they can react faster too," Hillsborough County Public Schools Chief of School Security and Emergency Management John Newman said.

Committee members also will be creating a quarterly report to provide to the school board to help ensure transparency when it comes to how the money is generated by the half-penny sales tax is being spent.

