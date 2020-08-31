Hillsborough County Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As some Hillsborough County students head back to classrooms, the district on Monday launched its own COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard shows the total number of cases reported since July 31, how many have been confirmed each day and a breakdown of cases by school.
It also differentiates between students and employees who have tested positive for coronavirus.
The district said the dashboard is updated every two hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
Check out the dashboard here.
"Our priority is ensuring transparency as our learners head back to school," Superintendent Addison Davis said. "This data dashboard will be another tool to provide the most up to date information to our entire community."
Hillsborough students went back to school last week for all-remote learning to start the year. On Monday, those who opted for in-person learning returned to reopened school buildings.
The district isn't the only one to launch an online system to communicate coronavirus cases to employees and families. Polk, Pasco and Citrus County districts have also launched dashboards for COVID-19 in schools.
