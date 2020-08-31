Tampa General Hospital partners with Hillsborough Schools to provide employees COVID-19 tests

The partnership was announced Monday as students who chose in-person learning were able to head back to the classroom.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was back to the classroom Monday for the students who chose to return to in-person learning in Hillsborough County.

As a way to keep teachers and school district employees safe, Hillsborough County Public Schools and Tampa General Hospital partnered up to make sure tests were available for them.

“Our teachers and employees are the heart and soul of Hillsborough County Public Schools, and their safety is paramount to not only this administration but to our entire community,” Superintendent Addison Davis said. “Through this first-of-its-kind partnership with Tampa General Hospital, our employees will now have access to COVID-19 expedited testing to ensure they have the information they need, faster, should they come into contact with a potential carrier of the virus or display symptoms. We have a responsibility to provide a safe back-to-school experience for our staff, while reducing the spread of this challenging virus, and this opportunity ultimately provides a step towards normalcy for the Tampa Bay area.”

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or may have been exposed is encouraged to contact their onsite Hillsborough County Public Schools COVID-19 lead to schedule the testing, which should yield a result within 24-72 hours. Employees will get priority scheduling, and testing will take place at one of the conveniently located TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations.

“Tampa General is proud to partner with Hillsborough County Public Schools to help keep everyone safe. We believe teachers and staff are essential workers, making a difference every day in the lives of so many. We look forward to providing this important medical testing service,” said John Couris, President & CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

To be eligible for the free testing, teachers and HCPS employees must:

Display signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19

May have recent known or suspected exposure to COVID-19

Must have Humana Insurance provided through Hillsborough County Public Schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools asks employees to sign a release that will let their test results be shared with the district to make sure all appropriate protocols are followed.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Through a first-of-its-kind partnership, #HCPS + @TGHCares will provide #COVID19 expedited testing for ALL district teachers and staff. — Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) August 31, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

