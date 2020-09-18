Hillsborough County Schools offering free meals for all students

In-person learning students will get free hot meals in the cafeterias and remote students can pick up grab-and-go meals at 75 sites.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Thanks to USDA funding, all students 18 and under in Hillsborough County will be able to get free breakfast and lunch starting Sept. 21.

Children attending brick and mortar classes can get hot meals at no cost in the schools' cafeterias, and students learning remotely will be able to pick up free grab-and-go meals at one of the 75 school sites.

Grab-and-go meal sites will be open 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays only for students and parents to pick up. The district said it will again use the meal tracker app, so families must know their student's ID number or date of birth.

Hillsborough County Schools said the free meals are available through December 2020 or until the government funding runs out.

Find a free meals distribution site here.

Grab and Go Meals Distribution Sites Hillsborough County DISTRIBUTION SITES STARTING SEPTEMBER 21 MONDAYS & WEDNESDAYS | 10 AM - 11 AM Benito Gaither HS Shaw Bryant Greco Steinbrenner HS Buchanan Jefferson WalkerNORTH Chamberlain HS Davis Leto HS Lutz Webb Wharton& WEST Davidsen Pizzo Woodbridge Freedom Sgt. Smith B T Washington Madison Sligh Blake HS Mango Sulphur Springs Bowers/Whitley McDonald Tampa Bay Blvd.

