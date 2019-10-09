Four Mondays originally supposed to be early release days are being extended to full school days to make up for closures that were ordered while Hillsborough County Schools prepared to shelter any potential Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

The following dates will now become full school days: Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.

"We believe this plan will have the least impact on our families and employees and provide our students with the time in class they need to be successful," a district spokesperson said

Hillsborough County district leaders said the decision means there will not be any more early release days for the rest of the semester. The next currently-scheduled early release day will be on Jan. 13.

