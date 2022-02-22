Hillsborough County School Board to vote on pay raise for bus drivers

This possible raise would bring the original $14.57 an hour salary up to $16.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to fill more than 100 bus driver positions, the Hillsborough County School Board is scheduled to vote on whether or not to raise the hourly pay for bus drivers in the county.

The raise would bring the bus driver's hourly salary from $14.57 to $16.04. The county hopes the increase would retain enough bus drivers to transport students to school on time each day.

Right now, there are more than 100 bus driver vacancies and current bus drivers "are working overtime to transport all students to school each day," according to the county as stated in the meeting agenda.

If the board members vote in favor of the proposal, bus drivers for the school district will receive the extra money for each pay period.

The possible pay raise will help put Hillsborough County in a position to be competitive with other agencies and private industries, General Manager of Transportation Services for HCPS Jim Beekman said.