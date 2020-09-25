x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Issue disrupts remote learning for Hillsborough County Public Schools

The district thanked families for their patience as engineers work to fix the problem.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A glitch is impacting remote learning Friday morning for students of Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The district said it was experiencing "a disruption in services" that it is actively working to fix. The problem is reportedly affecting those doing learning online.

"Engineers are working diligently with our service providers to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the district wrote in a statement. "Thank you for your patience."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter