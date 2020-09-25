Issue disrupts remote learning for Hillsborough County Public Schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A glitch is impacting remote learning Friday morning for students of Hillsborough County Public Schools.
The district said it was experiencing "a disruption in services" that it is actively working to fix. The problem is reportedly affecting those doing learning online.
"Engineers are working diligently with our service providers to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the district wrote in a statement. "Thank you for your patience."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
