Hungry kids in Hillsborough County can receive free meals this summer

The free grab-and-go food distribution program is available to all teens and kids 18 and younger.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting June 2, Hillsborough County Public Schools will begin its free summer meals program to feed teens and children in need.

According to a release, the grab-and-go food distribution program will run from June 2 through Aug. 5.

Meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday at 36 curbside pickup sites, the district said.

Hillsborough Schools says families will get two days' worth of breakfast and lunch on both pickup days, providing food for students to eat each weekday. The program is open to all teens and kids 18 and younger.

"The needs of our children do not go away once the school year ends," the district wrote in its release.

Parents who arrive at the pickup sites without their child will need to provide their child's student number or the child's name and birthday so the school district can keep track of distribution, Hillsborough Schools says.

The school district says all students enrolled in in-person summer school programs will also be given free breakfast and lunch each day they are on campus.

“Our district stands ready to provide learners with critical supports even during the summer. Offering students the opportunity to receive balanced meals throughout the week will lift a major burden off families who are still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic. I want to thank our Student Nutrition Services team as well as site administrators for their dedication to this important initiative that serves our entire community,” said Superintendent Addison Davis in a statement.

A list of the distribution sites are as follows:

Armwood

Lutz

Barrington

Madison

Benito

Mann

Blake

McDonald

Bowers/Whitley

Middleton

Buchanan

Mulrennan

Bloomingdale

Oak Grove

Clair Mel

Plant City

East Bay

Reddick

Gaither

Riverview Elementary

Giunta

Sligh

Greco

Smith

Hillsborough

Spoto

Hill

Steinbrenner

Jefferson

Turkey Creek

Kenly

Webb

King

Wharton

Lennard

Woodson