Hillsborough schools hosting reopening plan forum

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis and state education leaders are expected to respond to the governor's reopening plan.
TAMPA, Fla. — Parents in Hillsborough County will get a chance on Thursday to talk about the school district's plans to reopen in the fall.

Hillsborough School Superintendent Addison Davis and state education leaders are expected to respond to the governor's reopening plan and how Hillsborough County Schools will handle it at 10:30 a.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran held a news conference earlier in June to detail proposed plans for reopening schools in the fall. 

The proposed guide is broken up into four parts, laying out the state's plan to safely reopen schools, address achievement gaps in students and how the governor aims to use CARES Act funds for education:

  • Part 1: Impacts on Achievement Gaps
  • Part 2: Guidance for Reopening Healthy Learning Environments, Responding to a Confirmed Case and K-12 Instructional Continuity
  • Part 3: The CARES Act, Summary of Governor's Recommendations
  • Part 4: CARES - Safety Net Funds in Reserve

Parents who want to register for the Hillsborough County forum can do that here. 

