Hillsborough County school district, teachers union agree to pay raise

The one-time increase is provided through the district's final plan and federal funds.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools and the district's teachers union agreed to a one-time pay increase for the 2021-22 school year.

The increase is based on the employee's current step level and ranges from $799 to $2,200, the district said in a news release. It applies to people represented by the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association and includes teachers, counselors, social workers and school psychologists.

"Our instructional employees have been a beacon of hope for families across our community in a time of immense need," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. "They continue to tirelessly provide academic and emotional supports during one of the most uncertain times we have ever faced as an educational system.

"Hillsborough County Public Schools is grateful to be able to honor their sacrifices and dedication with this agreement."

The district says it is able to provide the pay increase after implementing its financial recovery plan while using federal funds provided under the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"Our employees have been working through two arduous years in our schools and deserve this agreement and more. HCTA will continue to work with the district to improve our teaching and learning conditions," said President Rob Kriete of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.