Hillsborough County rarely fires sexual harassers

10 Investigates looked through a decade of sexual harassment investigation records. What we found has now prompted a commissioner to call for policy changes.

The 'Safe Place' : County tax dollars paid documented sexual harassers.

By now, you’ve probably heard of the “me too” movement: A time of reckoning for sexual harassers and predators.

But, in Hillsborough County government, most sexual harassers keep their jobs.

And your tax dollars pay their salaries.

Tiffani Brazell told 10 Investigates she grew up going to afterschool programs at Hillsborough County parks.

When she became a teenager, she started working with kids at the Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation Department.

“I always felt really loved here. It’s like my second home,” said Brazell.

The parks were her safe place.

But in 2017, when she was 20 years old, Brazell says the man she reported to at the Jackson Springs Community Center tried to take that safe place away from her.

“It was hard. With this specific guy being my direct supervisor, I didn’t know how to handle it,” said Brazell. “It was uncomfortable emotionally, physically.”

Brazell decided to take her safe place back.

She reported her manager’s behavior, and he was placed on paid administrative leave while the county investigated.

The county’s disciplinary records say Human Resources ultimately found that manager made graphic sexual comments to Brazell, made comments about her body, and would “look her up and down, winking at her, and licking his lips.”

The disciplinary records also say he regularly tried to text her at night.

Screenshots the county reviewed from Brazell’s phone records showed nighttime text messages from her manager, including, “Maybe you need a back massage lol.”

His county personnel file shows he was demoted and moved to a different park.

How long did it take to demote him? Eight months.

“That’s unacceptable, in my mind. I would never allow or facilitate an investigation to go on for that long,” said St. Petersburg employment attorney Meredith Gaunce, who has never represented Hillsborough County. “To me, that’s a recipe for disaster.”

Brazell said she was never notified that the investigation was over, and she started running into her harasser at county meetings.

Court records from Brazell’s eventual retaliation lawsuit show the county acknowledges it “did not inform [Brazell] of the outcome of its investigation.”

“HR never reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, this is what we found. This is what we’re going to do.’ Instead, it took me running into him at a meeting, full-on panic mode, for me to say, ‘Hey, where did the ball drop?’” said Brazell. “At some of the meetings that we had to go to, there was probably 10 of us in a meeting, where I would sit directly across from him.”

10 Investigates asked Hillsborough County’s HR Director, Ivey Martin, how something like that could happen.