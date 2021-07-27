Funeral for longtime Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson to be held Wednesday

The public is welcome to attend the 11 a.m. service at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Road in Riverview.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Family, friends, and community members will come together Wednesday to honor the life and legacy of longtime Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson.

A funeral service for the former sheriff is set for 11 a.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Road in Riverview. The public is welcome to attend.

Limited public parking will be available at The Regent, so additional overflow parking will be made available just north of the venue at Symmes Elementary School, located at 6280 Watson Road in Riverview.

The ceremony will feature a flag presentation to the family, a 21 gun salute, and the playing of "Taps" and "Amazing Grace."

The Henderson family will hold a private gathering after the service, so there will not be a procession to the cemetery.

Cal Henderson, who served as sheriff from 1992 to 2004, passed away on July 16 at age 77.

After beginning his law enforcement career with the Tampa Police Department in 1965, he went on to join Border Patrol in 1967 before eventually working with the CIA in South Vietnam.

He was hired by the sheriff's office in 1969. During his time there, he rose from patrol deputy to major in each of the agency's operational divisions. He was promoted to colonel in 1985 before becoming sheriff.

Henderson is survived by his wife, who still lives in Hillsborough County, as well as his daughter, two grandkids, and two sisters.

If you would like to leave a note in remembrance of Sheriff Henderson that will be compiled into a memory book for his family, send an email to HendersonHonors@teamhcso.com.