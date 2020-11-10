Hillsborough sheriff: Deputies run over man hit, killed by another driver

State troopers say the area where the crash happened is a six-lane, unlit highway.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is taking over an investigation into a crash where a driver hit and killed a person whose body was struck by two deputies' cruisers.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Hillsborough Avenue near George Road, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

A driver called 911 after hitting a 27-year-old man from Orlando, who's believed to have walked into the road, deputies say. The driver stayed at the scene.

Two responding deputies hit the body that still was in the road. They are identified as 25-year-old Jorge Gonzales Fundora and 24-year-old Raymond Weibley, the news release states. They have been with the agency since January and May 2019, respectively.

FHP says the divided, six-lane highway is unlit in the area.

The sheriff's office says both deputies do not have any previous history of incidents.

