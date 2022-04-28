Deputies: Man high on meth bites Hillsborough County deputy in Tampa

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The deputy is expected to be okay, the Sheriff's Office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man running in and out of traffic on a busy road in Tampa overnight became violent with deputies and bit one on the hand, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Causeway Boulevard west of 50th Street near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the agency said.

Spokesperson Crytal Clark said deputies received calls about a man running in and out of traffic on Causeway Boulevard. He led deputies on a chase when they attempted to get him off the road, Clark said.

When deputies caught up to him, he became "physically violent" with them, biting one on the hand several times, she said.

Once he was in custody, Clark said he had a "medical episode."

The man was taken to the hospital where doctors said he had several drugs in his system, including meth, investigators said. He is currently in critical condition.

Clark said he is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, but could also be subject to the Baker Act.

The deputy was also taken to the hospital for treatment for her hand and arm, which was also injured during the altercation. She is expected to be okay, Clark said.

Investigators say Causeway Boulevard was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.