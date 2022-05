It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of retired K-9 Deigo. Together, K-9 Diego and Cpl. Terry Dixon served and protected Hillsborough County from 2008-2015. Diego then lived his life through retirement with Cpl. Dixon and his family. His favorite thing to do was to play with his orange pipe toy, even in retirement! Diego passed on May 10, 2022, with Cpl. Dixon and his family by his side. Thank you for your service K-9 Deigo, you will be missed. Rest In Peace.💙