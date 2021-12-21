Man shot by deputy sues Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for more than $1.5 million

The lawsuit paints a different picture than the one originally provided by law enforcement.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man shot by a deputy in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for damages in excess of $1.5 million.

In the 11-page complaint filed in county court on Nov. 23, Babak Payrow claims excessive force, false arrest and false imprisonment occurred during his shooting and subsequent arrest.

According to the lawsuit, on Nov. 29, 2017, Payrow was waiting at the intersection of Brushy Creek Drive and Turner Road for a ride from a family member when Deputy David Cloud spotted him.

At the time, Cloud drove past in his patrol car before making a U-turn "for the purpose of confronting" Payrow, the lawsuit states.

That's when court documents say Payrow's ride was delayed, and he began to head back to his nearby home. But he was stopped by a patrol car spotlight being shone on him by Cloud, the lawsuit claims.

"Cloud immediately exited his vehicle in the 'ready revolver' position with one hand on his firearm," the lawsuit reads.

It's an act that reportedly frightened Payrow. He took a few steps back to create distance from Cloud before continuing to walk toward his home, according to court documents.

That's when the lawsuit says Cloud "rapidly discharged" his gun, hitting Payrow in the back three times.

"[Payrow] sustained serious bodily injuries to his liver, bladder, left pelvis and left index finger," the lawsuit alleges.

The 39-year-old underwent emergency surgery as a result of the shooting and was hospitalized before being arrested and booked.

He would face charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with intent to commit a felony with a weapon and attempted murder in the second-degree of a law enforcement officer.

Information the sheriff's office released at the time said the shooting happened after Payrow pulled a 10-inch screwdriver out of his bag and approached Cloud.

The sheriff's office added that Cloud gave Payrow numerous commands to back up – but says he kept walking toward the deputy. Cloud was reported to be uninjured during the interaction and was placed on routine administrative leave.

But, according to the lawsuit, that's not exactly what happened.



"[Payrow's] criminal arrest was based on [Cloud's] unfounded assertions that [Payrow] approached him brandishing a deadly weapon. There was no pre-trial or trial evidence to support [Cloud's] claim," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also claims independent witnesses did not corroborate the deputy's "concocted claim to justify the shooting" and rather contradicted Cloud's statements of a weapon being used by Payrow at the time.

In 2020, a jury found Payrow not guilty of the remaining attempted murder charge against him, court records show. He spent more than two years in jail while he awaited trial.