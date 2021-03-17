Hillsborough County sheriff to provide updates on investigation into stolen SUV with baby inside

The child was found unharmed in the back the stolen SUV moments after being reported missing.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Chad Chronister will be providing updates on an investigation into who stole an SUV which had a child sleeping inside last month.

Chronister will be speaking Wednesday morning at the Falkenburg Road Jail at 11 a.m.

1-year-old Tinnley Sage West's disappearance sparked an Amber Alert in February. She was later found unharmed in the back the stolen SUV. She slept while the vehicle was stolen from her grandmother's driveway.

Authorities have shared a pair of surveillance videos showing the man they believe stole the vehicle. The videos captured the man walking in the neighborhood moments before the kidnapping happened.