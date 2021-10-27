Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office set to discuss 'multi-jurisdictional operation' Thursday

The sheriff's office will be joined by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference, along with other agencies, on Thursday to discuss a multi-jurisdictional operation.

Several other agencies will be joining the news conference, including representatives from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, and Largo Police Department.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office did not disclose any further insight into the announcement.