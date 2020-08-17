Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to show its deputies' new body cameras

The sheriff asserts the cameras will help to further trust within the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff Chad Chronister will show the type of body-worn cameras his deputies soon will be wearing in public.

The cameras were approved by Hillsborough County commissioners in June by a 6-1 vote largely in response to the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Chronister in a news release said the use of body cameras are in an effort to document interactions with the public, "further existing community trust and (to) keep deputies safer."

A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Chronister told county commissioners he supported the use of body cameras. 10 Investigates found the sheriff's office will join deputies at the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in wearing body cameras; other sheriff's agencies in the Tampa Bay area do not use them.

"I am confident that body-worn cameras will further our commitment at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office of continuing to build trust through transparency," Chronister said in a news release. "This small device will be a big step forward in addressing calls for accountability among law enforcement."

