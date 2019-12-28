MANGO, Fla. — A two-year veteran of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office hit a woman while responding to another traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The agency says the woman died from her injuries.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Williams Road and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The sheriff's office says Deputy Andrew Hagenberger was heading north on Williams Road when the woman walked into the path of his cruiser.

Potential family members of the woman have spoken with the sheriff's office, it says. They reportedly told investigators the woman is 22 years old and recently was acting erratically.

The sheriff's office says the area where the woman was hit was not well lit and Hagenberger's cruiser did not have its emergency lights and sirens operating. The speed limit is 45 mph and at this time, investigators also are looking into the speed of the cruiser.

Deputies say the woman was in dark clothing.

Hagenberger, who joined the sheriff's office in September 2017, is on paid administrative leave, a normal procedure.

