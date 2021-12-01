Hillsborough County deputy involved in crash

BRANDON, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Deputy was involved in a crash Monday, according to the agency.
It happened on Lumsden Road in Brandon, a spokeswoman said.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known nor what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
