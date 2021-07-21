x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office launching team to address gun violence

The specialized team will focus on reducing street violence and non-fatal shootings.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is putting a team together to address a growing concern both nationally and locally: gun violence.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is launching a specialized team that will focus on reducing street violence and non-deadly shootings, according to the sheriff's office.

Details about the Gunfire Response Investigations Team, also known as GRIT, will be shared in a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at the HCSO Sheriff's Operations Center in Ybor City.

