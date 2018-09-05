TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff Office honored the deputies killed in the line of duty.
On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Chad Chronister and the sheriff's office honored the 16 deputies killed in the line of duty. The figure dates back to 1845.
Gov. Rick Scott also attended Wednesday's ceremony.
