TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff Office honored the deputies killed in the line of duty.

On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Chad Chronister and the sheriff's office honored the 16 deputies killed in the line of duty. The figure dates back to 1845.

Gov. Rick Scott also attended Wednesday's ceremony.

Watch: Click or tap to watch Wednesday's ceremony in its entirety

Related: Tampa ceremony honors officers killed in the line of duty

Previous: Pasco County ceremony honors officers killed in the line of duty

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Governor @FLGovScott who’s a staunch supporter of law enforcement, speaking at our Law Enforcement Memorial Service. @HCSOSheriff pic.twitter.com/JxC7e0JvL5 — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) May 9, 2018

Our Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony taking place now. We never forget. Many thanks to Governor Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi for attending and always supporting law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Guspqkl5M3 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 9, 2018

The quiet before the ceremony...Final preparations for our Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony taking place this morning. pic.twitter.com/MyLe40tPjM — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 9, 2018

© 2018 WTSP