Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to honor 17 fallen deputies at memorial service

The family members of the heroes will be present while the sheriff's office and the public remember the lives lost in the line of duty.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the history of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a total of 17 deputies have died in the line of duty.

The sheriff's office will take the time to remember those lives lost with a memorial service Wednesday evening.

The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Ybor City.

Names of the 17 fallen HCSO heroes, which are currently etched into a memorial outside the sheriff's operation center, will be read out loud during the ceremony.

There will also be a 21 gun salute and an aviation unit fly over. The HCSO Honor Guard will also place a wreath before the memorial in honor of the lives lost along with Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Chief Judge Ronald Ficarrotta of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court will be the guest speaker for the ceremony. The family members of the heroes will be there as well.