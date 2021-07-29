x
Hillsborough County

Kitten trapped in restaurant wall gets rescued by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K-9

The cat was rescued over the weekend from Tibby's New Orleans restaurant in Brandon, Florida.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has something to be proud of after they were able to successfully rescue a kitten trapped inside of a wall.

Deputies responded to the call at Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen in Brandon, Florida. 

The sheriff's office shared on Twitter and Facebook that unit members, Corporal Testa, Deputy Dixon and K-9 Gus made the save.

Gus is skillful in patrol and narcotics and it's safe to say that rescuing kittens can be added to the list. 

"#teamHCSO's assistance was critical in directing and providing resources to locate it." the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We're happy to report the kitten is safe!"

