Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office implements LGBTQ liaison program

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With the return of Pride celebrations across the Tampa Bay area after COVID-19 canceled events last year, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is announcing a new LGBTQ liaison program.

"Here at HCSO, we want to model the community that we serve and show citizens we are like them in every way. We want to foster an environment of acceptance, both internally and externally," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

The program will be spearheaded by Lt. Lee Garfield and Lt. Michele Polk who will serve as liaisons to ensure there are active and open conversations occurring with community members, church groups and schools.

According to the sheriff's office, the goal of the program is to educate and provide resources to at-risk youth who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Other efforts for the new program include providing information on how and where to report hate crimes, providing a forum regarding "relevant law enforcement issues," and being a resource to families needing guidance.

"We are lucky to live in a community like Hillsborough County that has so much diversity," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "There are so many opportunities to learn and grow from one another. This new liaison program will be a two-way street between the LGBTQ community and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. All of us here at HCSO look forward to building an even stronger bond with our community members."