Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office welcomes 28 new deputies to the family

The new graduates went through extensive training and are now prepared to protect and serve the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office family just got a little bit bigger.

Twenty-eight new deputies were sworn into the office at a ceremony in front of their family, friends and Command Staff.

Sheriff Chad Chronister was there to proudly swear in the new law enforcement deputies at the Riverhills Church of God.

"Look down at that badge that is pinned over your heart by your loved ones and relish in the overwhelming sense of accomplishment, pride and tremendous duty to others that you now feel," the sheriff said during the ceremony.

These 28 are just the start of the new additions to the sheriff's office family.

The sheriff's office is currently hiring law enforcement, detention and civilian positions. To learn more about the openings or to apply for a position, visit the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's website.