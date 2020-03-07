x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

hillsboroughcounty

Meet the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's newest member: K-9 Negan!

This four-legged officer is ready to put his paws to work for the sheriff's office's narcotics unit.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Everybody say "woof" to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's newest K-9, officer Negan.

The force's newest addition is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepard from Hungary and arrived in America last month. 

Officer Negan began training last month to become an HCSO narcotics K-9. The sheriff's office shared some images of his training with his human partner, Canine Deputy Sarah Ernstes.

Here's to all the success for this good boy in sniffing out crime!

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter