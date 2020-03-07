Meet the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's newest member: K-9 Negan!

This four-legged officer is ready to put his paws to work for the sheriff's office's narcotics unit.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Everybody say "woof" to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's newest K-9, officer Negan.

The force's newest addition is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepard from Hungary and arrived in America last month.

Officer Negan began training last month to become an HCSO narcotics K-9. The sheriff's office shared some images of his training with his human partner, Canine Deputy Sarah Ernstes.

Here's to all the success for this good boy in sniffing out crime!

