Meet the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's newest member: K-9 Negan!

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Everybody say "woof" to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's newest K-9, officer Negan.
The force's newest addition is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepard from Hungary and arrived in America last month.
Officer Negan began training last month to become an HCSO narcotics K-9. The sheriff's office shared some images of his training with his human partner, Canine Deputy Sarah Ernstes.
Here's to all the success for this good boy in sniffing out crime!
