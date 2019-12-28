TAMPA, Fla. — One lucky cat was united with her family after she went missing during Hurricane Irma.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they took in a cat after they found it near the District III front office on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they took the cat named Eva to the veterinarian and when they checked her microchip, they learned she has been missing for two years.
The sheriff’s office took Eva to be reunited with her owner Friday night. The kitty is living a luxurious and fabulous life back home.
